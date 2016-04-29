Calvin Harris Drops New Single "This Is What You Came for" Featuring Rihanna—Listen Now

Calvin Harris released new single “This Is What You Came For,” featuring vocals by Rihanna, on Friday.

DJ and producer Harris teased his Twitter followers earlier this week that the pair’s latest collaboration was imminent. Rihanna and Harris worked together on 2011’s “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been” the following year.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’s Vacation Photos Are Annoyingly Perfect

They also performed together during Harris’s closing set Coachella earlier this month.

Listen to Harris and Rihanna's new track in the video at top.

This article originally appeared on Time. For more stories like this, visit time.com.