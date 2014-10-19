Calling All Walkers! Create the Perfect Walking Dead-Inspired Zombie Makeup Look

It's almost time for a new episode of The Walking Dead, which never lacks in terms of equal parts zombie drama and costume inspiration. In the spirit of all things Halloween and TWD-related, we collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and had the brand's Senior Artist Chantel Miller transform InStyle Associate Beauty Editor Sheryl George into a zombie---or "walker," if you roll with Rick's crew. Though you can take the makeup look in a creepy direction, you can also make it chic by opting for a glammed-up zombie ensemble, or opt for a couple's costume to let your significant other get in on the fun. The best part? You don't need to pick up a brand-new makeup kit! Most of the products used may already be in your collection. Watch the video to see Miller's work in action, and get the step-by-step instructions below!

RELATED: Get Danai Gurira's Makeup from The Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere

1. Begin by picking up a matte concealer about 3 shades lighter than your natural skin tone, and apply it all over, leaving out the eye area---you'll need to leave this portion clean to create a hollowed-out eye look. Use a foundation brush or makeup sponge to sweep the product to ensure even coverage, and touch up individual areas with a concealer brush.

2. Dip a dome-shaped blending brush, like MAC's #217 ($24; maccosmetics.com) into a cool neutral shadow and blend it around your entire eye area, concentrating on the upper and lower lash lines, as well as the brow bone.

3. With a blush brush like MAC's #109 ($35; maccosmetics.com) use the same shadow to contour the socket area under your cheekbone.

RELATED: Your All-Access Pass to The Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere, Courtesy of Sonequa Martin-Green

4. Return to your dome-tipped brush from step 2, and with the darkest eye shadow in your arsenal, apply the color onto the corners of your mouth and blend it outwards to diffuse the hue.

5. In lieu of special effects makeup, Miller combined MAC's Clear Lip Glass ($15; maccosmetics.com) with a dark burgundy lipstick, and dabbed the mixture around Sheryl's eyes and mouth with a makeup sponge, then used a Q-Tip to add smudges around her mouth. She then smeared the blend onto the side of Sheryl's face. Apply wherever you see fit---the more smudges, the better!

6. To make the look extra-creepy, dip a Buf-Puf Facial Sponge ($5; walgreens.com) into the remainder of the lipstick mixture and lightly stipple it onto random areas of the face to mimic the broken capillaries and veins on a zombie.

PHOTOS: The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Getting Glamorous in Our October 2013 Issue