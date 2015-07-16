Caitlyn Jenner Tears Up During Emotional ESPYs Speech

Caitlyn Jenner's acceptance speech for the ESPYS' Arthur Ashe award got incredibly emotional when she thanked her supportive family.

Show Transcript

Caitlyn Jenner's acceptance speech at the 2015 ESPY awards was undeniably emotional. But the tears really started flowing once the olympic athlete began to thank her family for their undying support during her transition into a woman. Caitlyn was visibly choked up when it came time to acknowledge the Kardashian and Jenner families, who were all present at the Microsoft Theater to watch her accept the Arthur Ashe award. She said in part, the biggest fear I've always had in coming out is I never wanted to hurt anyone else. Most of all my family and my kids. You guys have given so much back to me, you have given me so much support, I am so, so grateful to have all of you in my life. I'm the new normal. Of course, Caitlyn's family been very public with her support ever since she confirmed her transition during an interview with Diane Sawyer in April. It's a really brave thing to come out. Be so truthful and to have all of that support, I think just meant the world to him and the family. He's the most amazing person I know, I couldn't ask for a better dad. They continue to show that incredible support before the ESPY awards, dressing in matching outfits and posing for pictures as they waited for the show to start. Caitlyn received a standing ovation both before and after her moving speech, which also called for better understanding of transgender rights. She said ' for the people out there wondering what this is all about- whether it's about courage or controversy or publicity- it's about what happens from here. It's not about just one person. It's not just about me, it's about all of us accepting one another.'

Caitlyn Jenner's acceptance speech at the 2015 ESPY awards was undeniably emotional. But the tears really started flowing once the olympic athlete began to thank her family for their undying support during her transition into a woman. Caitlyn was visibly choked up when it came time to acknowledge the Kardashian and Jenner families, who were all present at the Microsoft Theater to watch her accept the Arthur Ashe award. She said in part, the biggest fear I've always had in coming out is I never wanted to hurt anyone else. Most of all my family and my kids. You guys have given so much back to me, you have given me so much support, I am so, so grateful to have all of you in my life. I'm the new normal. Of course, Caitlyn's family been very public with her support ever since she confirmed her transition during an interview with Diane Sawyer in April. It's a really brave thing to come out. Be so truthful and to have all of that support, I think just meant the world to him and the family. He's the most amazing person I know, I couldn't ask for a better dad. They continue to show that incredible support before the ESPY awards, dressing in matching outfits and posing for pictures as they waited for the show to start. Caitlyn received a standing ovation both before and after her moving speech, which also called for better understanding of transgender rights. She said ' for the people out there wondering what this is all about- whether it's about courage or controversy or publicity- it's about what happens from here. It's not about just one person. It's not just about me, it's about all of us accepting one another.'