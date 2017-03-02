Bruno Mars's Music Video for "That's What I Like" Is Tons of Fun

Bruno Mars's latest music video is exactly what we like. After a bit of teasing on social media, on Wednesday night the singer finally dropped the video for "That's What I Like," a single from his recently released album, 24K Magic.

The clip features Mars dancing to the upbeat track by himself, accompanied only by some brilliant illustrations that mirror the lyrics. "Shopping sprees in Paris / Everything 24 karats," Mars sings as an Eiffel Tower pops up next to him and shopping bags appears in his hands. Mars fans will appreciate the similarities to his video for "Just the Way You Are" from 2010.

According to Rolling Stone, the 31 year old Grammy winner directed the video himself along with Jonathan Lia.

Mars performed the track—the follow-up to "24K Magic"—at the 2017 Grammy Awards, giving us a taste of his newest pop masterpiece before he joined forces with The Time to bring the house down with a tribute to Prince.

Watch the music video for "That's What I Like" at the top of the page. Be dare you not to smile.