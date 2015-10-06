Brooklyn Beckham Makes His Acting Debut in This Hot New Music Video

It looks like Brooklyn Beckham can now add "music video star" and "stunt man" to his resumé—the 16-year-old is featured front-and-center in The Vamps's new pyrotechnic-filled music video for their energetic song "Wake Up." Victoria and David Beckham's oldest child fits right in with the British boy band, as the group shoots fireworks into the sky and performs stunts throughout the clip.

The budding model also shared a photo from the shoot on his Instagram account, which he captioned: "Had fun being in @thevampsband 's new single video 'Wake Up.'" Watch Brooklyn's full acting debut by clicking on the video above.

