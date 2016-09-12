Brie Larson on Why She Turns "Into a Pumpkin" After the Red Carpet

Isabel Jones
Sep 12, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Though fairly new to the red carpet circuit, Brie Larson already has a very established aesthetic. She rocked royal blue at The Oscars and glimmered in Calvin Klein at the Golden Globes, looks we loved, but never quite expected—so when it came time to sit down with her at the Toronto International Film Festival, we just had to discuss style. 

The Oscar-winning actress knows what she likes, though she admits it hasn’t always been easy to express herself through fashion.

“…I can’t be fancy all the time,” Larson said, when discussing her red carpet weaknesses. “I’m very much just a jeans and T-shirt person,” she told us, “I turn into a pumpkin quicker than anyone else.”

Though it’s been challenging, Larson’s warming up to the realm of red carpet style—realizing there’s more to fashion than simple appearances.

“I was missing out on a whole level of conversation by not wearing things that I felt like expressed myself,” Larson said. “Every time I’m on a carpet, I can embody a different character, I can feel a different way, I can expose a different part of myself. “

RELATED: Toronto International Film Festival 2016: See Exclusive Portraits of the Hottest Stars 

Considering Larson’s mixed bag of looks, it comes as little surprise that the Room star cites Grace Jones as her red carpet style crush, explaining, “I’m amazed by everything she wears and everything she embodies.”

Watch the video above for a comprehensive look into Larson’s inner style musings, and stay tuned for more exclusive TIFF 2016 coverage from our portrait studio.

Show Transcript

[NOISE] Red carpet style crush. I mean, I'm all about Grace Jones right now. Everything she does is just incredibly powerful Powerful. I don't think I could pull off anything that she's wearing but I just am amazed by everything she she wars and everything that she embodies. I think more than anything it's like I have a really hard time with heels and shoes. I thought eventually my feet would just get used to it and deal with it and they just didn't. I always ended up becoming the person at the after party that was wearing the sneakers And then just had to go, well that's who I am, and I'm sorry I can't be fancy the whole time. I turn into a pumpkin quicker than everybody else. But now I just sort of embrace it. And it's been fun, cuz I think some designers actually really enjoy it. And they'll actually give me a pair of sneakers for the after party now. I think that I just became more interested in using clothes as a way to express things that were happening internally. I always had a really hard time with clothes. I'm very much just a jeans and t shirt person The sense of the idea of then like, wearing gowns and getting dressed up, it first felt really awkward to me. But then, as I started getting into it more, and part of it was meeting the designers. It can become the part of a conversation. You can know so much about a person by what it is that they wear. And I realized I was missing out on a whole level of conversation by not wearing things that I felt like. Express myself and I didn't have to be any one thing. Every time I'm on a carpet I can embody a different character, I can feel a different way, I can expose a different part of myself and it doesn't have to feel like it's stagnant. I can always be shape shifting and moving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!