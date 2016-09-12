Brie Larson on Why She Turns "Into a Pumpkin" After the Red Carpet

Though fairly new to the red carpet circuit, Brie Larson already has a very established aesthetic. She rocked royal blue at The Oscars and glimmered in Calvin Klein at the Golden Globes, looks we loved, but never quite expected—so when it came time to sit down with her at the Toronto International Film Festival, we just had to discuss style.

The Oscar-winning actress knows what she likes, though she admits it hasn’t always been easy to express herself through fashion.

“…I can’t be fancy all the time,” Larson said, when discussing her red carpet weaknesses. “I’m very much just a jeans and T-shirt person,” she told us, “I turn into a pumpkin quicker than anyone else.”

Though it’s been challenging, Larson’s warming up to the realm of red carpet style—realizing there’s more to fashion than simple appearances.

“I was missing out on a whole level of conversation by not wearing things that I felt like expressed myself,” Larson said. “Every time I’m on a carpet, I can embody a different character, I can feel a different way, I can expose a different part of myself. “

Considering Larson’s mixed bag of looks, it comes as little surprise that the Room star cites Grace Jones as her red carpet style crush, explaining, “I’m amazed by everything she wears and everything she embodies.”

Watch the video above for a comprehensive look into Larson’s inner style musings, and stay tuned for more exclusive TIFF 2016 coverage from our portrait studio.