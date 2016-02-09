Brie Larson Babysat Her Room Co-Star Jacob Tremblay at the SAG Awards: "He's the Most Fun Person Ever"

Just because you starred in one of the most lauded films of the year and are cleaning up at awards season, doesn't mean you're above doing things like babysitting your young co-star. Brie Larson, who has won both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for her performance in Room, told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday she found herself babysitting Jacob Tremblay, who plays her son in the film, at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"We both were presenting at the SAG Awards, so they pulled us together and most people when you're a presenter, you're an adult so you know to sit and be still. He's like all over the place. There's chocolate-covered strawberries and I'm like, 'Hey pal, no we're not doing that.' And like Tina Fey was trying to talk to me and I was trying to talk to her, and I was like, 'There's a small person that I'm in charge of and their parents are going to kill me if I lose him.'"

RELATED: Here’s Why SAG Award Winner Brie Larson Always Naps at Lunchtime

"You were babysitting!" said Kimmel.

"I was babysitting!" she agreed.

Larson said a man who had been watching nearby at the SAGs came up to her and said, "How old is your son? I've got a 6-year-old at home." She said she was so embarassed that she replied, "'Oh no, he's just my friend.' And that doesn't really work either."

RELATED: Brie Larson Swapped Out Her Heels for Portable Flats at the SAG Awards After-Party

But aside from stressful babysitting at awards shows, the Oscar-nominated Larson said of Tremblay, "He's an angel. He's the most fun person ever. We've gotten so close at this point. We have this symbiotic relationship that's gone beyond the movie." Watch Larson talk more about Tremblay in the video above.

Larson also revealed during the interview that she is not the person to go to for Super Bowl questions as she didn't even know it took place this weekend or what team won. "I know that it was an animal. Was it a mammal? The Bears? The Cubs?" Kimmel said she would figure it out when the guy from the team comes out. "He's here?!" Watch Larson guess the winning team in the clip below.