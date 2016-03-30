Bridget Jones Is Having a Baby with Batman or Superman According to This New Trailer

Forget Mr. Darcy: Bridget Jones's baby might have a superhero for a dad. A new trailer starring Renée Zellweger as the diary writer teases the very real possibility that Batman (Ben Affleck) or Superman (Henry Cavill) is the father of her unborn child.

And while this surprising storyline has all the makings for a great flick, the trailer is sadly a Jimmy Kimmel-produced hoax. The TV host unveiled the crossover trailer on his show last night as an early April Fools' Day prank, joking that the spin-off was created because Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was such a huge money-maker.

Watch the full faux trailer above, and catch Bridget Jones's Baby when it hits theaters Sept. 16.