Bradley Cooper Is Flaming Hot in the New Trailer for Burnt

The only thing hotter than Bradley Cooper in the new trailer for Burnt are the flames in the kitchen. The Weinstein Company released another sneak peek at the star-studded film, and we're even more excited than before.

Starring Emma Thompson, Sienna Miller, Uma Thurman, and Daniel Brühl (just to name a few) the film centers on Cooper's character Adam Jones, a bad-boy chef ready to make a comeback in the culinary world after he loses his illustrious career to drug abuse. Determined to start over despite a long list of enemies who may or may not kill him if he opens a new restaurant in London, he begins to recruit promising young chefs to work in his kitchen.

"Cooking is an expression of who we are. We should be dealing in culinary orgasms," he says in the trailer. Watch it above and catch Burnt in theaters Friday, October 23.