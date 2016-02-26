Boudoir-Inspired: SPONSORED BY LE MYSTERE

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I've been a lingerie editor for many years and what I've really learned is that bras are the foundation to any wardrobe. But now what we are seeing is bras are transitioning from just. Underpinnings to actual streetwear. One of my favorite bras for pulling off this trend is by Le Mystere. It's a convertible bra, but it's got a corset shape which makes it great for layering. You can have it peeking out of a low cut blazer or a button down white shirt. Or simply remove the straps and style it under a sleek slip dress. The key to getting this look right is really just making the rest of your look minimal, and keeping it tasteful. [BLANK_AUDIO]

[MUSIC] I've been a lingerie editor for many years and what I've really learned is that bras are the foundation to any wardrobe. But now what we are seeing is bras are transitioning from just. Underpinnings to actual streetwear. One of my favorite bras for pulling off this trend is by Le Mystere. It's a convertible bra, but it's got a corset shape which makes it great for layering. You can have it peeking out of a low cut blazer or a button down white shirt. Or simply remove the straps and style it under a sleek slip dress. The key to getting this look right is really just making the rest of your look minimal, and keeping it tasteful. [BLANK_AUDIO]