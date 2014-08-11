Blogger Hey Claire Rocks the Hottest Style's from In Style and Nine West's New Collection

InStyle's exclusive collaboration with Nine West is officially here! To celebrate the launch of the 12-piece collection of shoes, handbags, and jewelry, the super stylish Claire Marshall, aka vlogger Hey Claire, has created a short video featuring her favorite pieces. The capsule collection encompasses everything from everyday staples to statement-making heels, here just in time for fall shopping!

With over 500,000 followers on YouTube, this Los Angeles-based makeup artist turned beauty and lifestyle vlogger knows a thing or two about looking good. In the film, Marshall styles the Tessa in leopard with the choker and cuff; the Elia in navy with the clutch in black; the Avery pointed toe flat in black; the Cate in red with the duffel; the Clio; and the Jaiden in black with the cuff. Watch the video above to see how she wears them, and shop InStyle and Nine West's collection now on ninewest.com and in select Nine West stores.

