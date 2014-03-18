Blogger Dulce Candy Rocks the Hottest Heels from the 9W♥InStyle Spring Collection!

InStyle's spring collaboration with Nine West is here! To celebrate the 18-pair collection—which also features cuffs and clutches—all-star fashion blogger Dulce Candy created a short video shot in Beverly Hills, California featuring some of her favorite pieces from the line. With a pair for every occasion, the capsule collection encompasses everything from shoe staples to statement-making heels, here just in time for spring shopping!

Famous for her shopping trip "hauls," makeup tutorials, and outfit ideas, Dulce Candy has over 1.5 million followers on YouTube, so she certainly knows her stuff when it comes to fashion. In the film, the blogger styles the Izzy ankle-strap high heels in natural, the Mahla wedge in black, the Aila slingback heels in navy, and the Gamin d'orsay high heels in red— with different outfits that take her from day to night. Watch Dulce Candy's full video above, and shop InStyle & Nine West’s collection right now on ninewest.com and at select Nine West locations.

Browse through our gallery to see every style in the collection now!