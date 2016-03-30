Blake Shelton Premieres "Came Here to Forget" Music Video

Late Tuesday night, Blake Shelton released a new music video for “Came Here to Forget,” the latest track off his forthcoming album If I’m Honest, due out May 20.

Shot in black and white, the clip premiered during Deadliest Catch and shows Shelton alone at a bar and on the beach, also alone, watching a woman. The forlorn setting follows the song, which features lyrics like “Misery loves company,” and is the first track Shelton has released since divorcing Miranda Lambert last year.

Written by Craig Wiseman and Deric Ruttan, the tune is what Shelton described as “such direct look into my life” in a release.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.