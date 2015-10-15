InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Blake Lively

Blake Lively could have her pick of any A-list power stylist, but instead, she chooses to dress herself for every outing, both on and off the red carpet, which is why she finds herself at No. 4 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

The proof of her sartorial strength lies in the Age of Adaline promo tour she went on earlier this year when she wore more than 10 enviable outfits in a single day—again, mind you, without the help of a stylist. Another strength is the breadth of her encyclopedic fashion memory: For a premiere, she asked to wear a red lace ruffled Monique Lhuillier creation that was from a three-year-old collection. And it paid off—it's one of our favorite looks of hers this year.

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Lively's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Oct. 16. Click ahead to see more of Lively's best red carpet moments this year.