Blake Lively's 5 Best Red Carpet Looks of 2016

What do crystal embellishments, daring cut-outs, and layers upon layers of sheer tulle have in common? Throughout her buzzy career, Blake Lively has found a fresh way to pull all three off—apart, and together. Oh, and did we mention she's never hired a stylist?
To wit, it’s only fitting that the actress-turned-lifestyle maven rounds out our top 10 of our inaugural 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her five best looks from 2016 in the video above, and click here to find out who else made the cut.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] There's a reason why no best dressed list is complete without Blake Lively. She's unpredictable in her style and yet comfortable in everything she wears. Let's take a peak at her top five looks. At number one this sexy glam crystal mesh gown by Atelier Versace that the expectant star slipped on for the cafe society premier during Cannes. Number two this incredibly soft and romantic Burberry creation she wore to the MET gala which featured a dramatic floral embroidered train. Here is her real life Cinderella a moment which took place at the Slack Day premiere during Cann. Dreamed up by Vivian Westwood the ruffled skirt on this couture creation had more than 30 meters of organza and sea foam flowers embroidered along the corset. For the New York premiere of The Shallows, Lively showed off her dangerous streak with a racy Carolina Herera dress that featured a sexy leather bustier and a frothy white floral appliqued tulle skirt. Lively stepped out to support her husband, Ryan, at a Deadpool event in this exquisite Channel au courtier design. [MUSIC]