VIDEO: How to Get Toned Arms Like Blake Lively's

It's no secret that Blake Lively looks good. Really good. Always. And although we can toss that over to good genes, we have to give her credit where credit is due--the actress is a regular gym rat, working out regularly to sculpt her physique into shape.

In the video above, her longtime trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City teaches me the move he does on Lively to get her toned arms (there's not a strapless dress as far as the eye can see that doesn't fit Lively like a glove).

Because the actress has limited time and a hectic schedule, Saladino loves to kill two birds with one stone when it comes to her workouts, making sure she is getting the most of every minute she devotes to a session.

Check out the video above to see the full move that works Lively's biceps, triceps, back, and shoulders--plus helps with stability and posture.

