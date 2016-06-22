VIDEO: How to Get Toned Arms Like Blake Lively's

Kim Peiffer
Jun 22, 2016 @ 8:00 am

It's no secret that Blake Lively looks good. Really good. Always. And although we can toss that over to good genes, we have to give her credit where credit is due--the actress is a regular gym rat, working out regularly to sculpt her physique into shape. 

In the video above, her longtime trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City teaches me the move he does on Lively to get her toned arms (there's not a strapless dress as far as the eye can see that doesn't fit Lively like a glove). 

Because the actress has limited time and a hectic schedule, Saladino loves to kill two birds with one stone when it comes to her workouts, making sure she is getting the most of every minute she devotes to a session.

 Check out the video above to see the full move that works Lively's biceps, triceps, back, and shoulders--plus helps with stability and posture. 

 

Get the look featured on InStyle's Kim Peiffer above: Lululemon pants, similar styles at lululemon.com; Alo tank, bandier.com; Adidas shoes, six02.com

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim, with InStyle. I'm here with Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495. And he trains Blake Lively. Yes, I do. Who looks phenomenal. It is awesome. So congratulations on that. She's fantastic. Because her arms are really awesome. She looks so great on the red carpet. So you're gonna show us how to get her arms today. Let's do it. This is a move you do on her? Yeah, so basically, with Blake, we're not doing a lot of isolation movements. We're doing things That are gonna hit more than one area of the body while we're training with one exercise. So one thing I like to do with her is this standing, we're gonna do this rotational row. Okay? And we're gonna have you try. And what I love about this, so we're gonna start from the ground up here. First off, a lot of balance Stability going on on the foot ankle which is really important because I was gonna give a joint by joint approach. So her knee, her hip, everything gets firing and working the way that we want it to work. But atop it all she's getting a lot of good work to her biceps. A lot of work to her lat, and by working the muscles of the lat and the back, that's going to help her out with her posture. Rest. So a lot of us, you have to sit a lot during the day, right? You're on the phone, the computer? Yeah, all day. And we're in this position, so by doing these rowing movements, we're going to really correct this, it's almost like you'd call it this rounded kyphotic position. We're going to get that posture a little bit better, so What did we just do there? Lower body, core, cuz of the rotation, biceps, lat, working on posture. It's like a perfect movement, it's fantastic, do it. I definitely feel it all over. That's awesome. And I also feel like I'm already standing taller. Yeah, you almost feel like you're a little bit more upright. And you're heart rate's kinda pumping a little bit. No it is, definitely. Cuz you're really challenged, you have to stand there and balance. So We want to challenge that system. Especially for a lot of you who don't have a lot of time. We want to do things that you're gonna get more bang for your buck on, like I keep saying. [INAUDIBLE] So, I'm using five pound weights, which I kind of like. Okay. What pound weight does Blake use? Tell us. Give it to us straight. [UNKNOWN] know, it depends on the day. Yeah. And that's something I want everyone to think about. You're not going to continually get stronger and stronger day in and day out. You're gonna come in, you're gonna have a good night's sleep, a bad night's sleep. You might have a fight with your spouse. Your baby might be keeping you up all night. I mean, these are things that you have to pay attention to. So you really have to listen to your body. And understand that if you're doing fives today you very well might be doing threes tomorrow. That's just life, accept it. Don't be upset about it, stay positive. And onto the next movement. And that's really how you achieve the long-term results, right? Yeah, it's that simple, getting sun. Awesome, thank you so much. All good, awesome, thanks.

