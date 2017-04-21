Grab Your Headbands: Blake Lively Will Give You Hope for a Gossip Girl Reboot

Have your wide headbands at the ready, because Blake Lively is giving you so much hope for a Gossip Girl reboot. In an interview with Variety, the mom of two seemed open to the idea of a limited series or even a movie.

“Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never,” she said. “I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows—if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

Giovanni Rufino/© The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] refused to do the show in Toronto. They said, ‘No, New York City is the star of the show.’ And they fought for it to be made in New York. If we would have been in Toronto, I don’t know if we would have made it past our first episode,” she said. “We were always in the coolest new spots. It was almost like a city guide as well as a fun show to watch. We were one of the first people to be at Sleep No More.”

But Lively isn’t totally rejecting the idea of signing on to a TV show. “My favorite new things I’ve seen this year have been shows over movies, between The OA and Stranger Things,” she said. “I would only want to be in a show that I would want to watch.”