Black Friday Comes Early Thanks to H&M's Balmain Collection

It's not even Black Friday yet, and huge crowds gathered at H&M stores all over the world for the release of the highly anticipated Balmain collection.

It's not even Black Friday yet and there's already some retail madness going on. Huge crowds gathered at H&M stores all over the world for the release of the highly anticipated Balmain Collection. The Balmain brand was made popular by 29-year-old fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, Yang and is typically too pricey for the average shopper. But the H&M Balmain Collection means the kind of high fashion worn frequently by the Kardashian clan can be bought for hundreds of dollars instead of thousands. However, the fashion line was made available in only about 250 stores worldwide. And H&M placed restrictions on how many products each customer could purchase, thus the mob of over zealous shoppers fighting to get their hands on the goods. The hysteria over the launch led to scuffles outside a London store. And some people capitalized on the hype by purchasing items only to immediately sell them on Ebay for jacked up prices.

