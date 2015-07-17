Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Revisit Their SNL Days by Cracking Up Through This Entire Sketch

Did you know that before Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon were on SNL together, they starred in a cop show called Point Pleasant Police Department? Yeah, us neither. The Tonight Show aired some exclusive vintage clips Thursday from the supposedly lost gem, which centered on two detectives from New Jersey who couldn't see eye to eye, but definitely saw, well, mouth to face. "It was a very intense show," the Trainwreck actor said.

Fallon explained the concept further: "These two cops would get in a lot of arguments, and always seemed to end up in messy situations." Literally. Click the video above to see why food and alliteration should never be mixed.

