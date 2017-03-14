Fans Are Convinced Beyoncé Subtly Revealed Her Twins' Genders

At first blush, Beyoncé's latest maternity look doesn't seem especially out of the ordinary. Queen Bey turned heads much like she always does at her step-father's birthday party last week in a black bump-hugging velvet minidress and a pair of slouchy over-the-knee boots (also black). And while we were busy staring lovingly at her growing midsection, savvy Internet sleuths noticed something much more telling about the diva's appearance, in particular, her choice of earrings.

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Fans pointed out that Beyoncé's silver medallion earrings weren't just any stylish pair—they're the same ones she wore in her 2008 music video for "If I Were a Boy."

It didn't take long before many were speculating that Bey (queen of the sneaky photo hints) was once again trying to tell us something.

Beyoncé the type to subtly reveal the gender of her babies with earrings 😂😂 Why else is Mrs. Petty rocking the "If I Were A Boy" earrings? pic.twitter.com/Uvr0040CGx — alex. (@yawncey) March 13, 2017

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again...



does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017

Beyoncé is Having BOYS.... BEYONCÉ is having BOYS. 😱😱😱😱😱

She wearing them earrings from the video "If I Were A Boy" #WAKEUP pic.twitter.com/YE29ADPG6s — 🔱King B (@KhalilBattle96) March 13, 2017

Beyoncé is wearing the earrings from her If I Were a Boy video omg pic.twitter.com/lwaZZ7PBIc — ㅤㅤㅤ☁️ (@vaIcyon) March 13, 2017

PHOTOS: Beyoncé's Treasure Trove of 2017 Maternity Looks

So, does this mean the 35-year-old is expecting twin boys? Or perhaps she's just taking a page out of Kate Middleton's wardrobe recycling handbook? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, keep up the good detective work, Beyhive.