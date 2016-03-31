Beyoncé Is Launching an Athleisure Line

Get ready, BeyHive, your wardrobe is about to get Yoncé-fied. The queen herself, aka Beyoncé, is launching her very own line of athleisure called Ivy Park, and by the looks of it you are going to want absolutely everything.

Bey took to Instagram this morning to sneakily announce the news, posting a photo of herself hanging upside down inside some metal hoops while wearing a leotard and sneakers. She captioned the photo with the handle for her line, @weareivypark.

@weareivypark A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

The Ivy Park account features only one photo, another shot of the singer-turned-fashion designer in the same piece with the caption, "Introducing IVY PARK a new activewear brand for women. #IVYPARK."

Introducing IVY PARK a new activewear brand for women. #IVYPARK A photo posted by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

Ivy Park's website is up and running, featuring several photos of Beyoncé modeling various pieces from the sporty collection, which includes leggings, hoodies, sports bras, and shorts, among other items, most emblazoned with the brand's name. But that's not all—there's also a video featuring Beyoncé herself, where she explains the name behind the brand in a truly inspirational way. Watch it above, and head over to ivypark.com to find out what retailers will be carrying the new line.