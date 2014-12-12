Beyoncé Just Released a Must-Watch Short Film About Fame, Feminism, and Being #Flawless

Beyoncé may be known for her incredible and often surprise music videos, but now the superstar has caught our attention with a video of the more empowering and inspiring sort. Today she released a retrospective short film celebrating the one-year anniversary of her self-titled visual album, Beyoncé, that gives us an intimate look at how Queen Bey feels about being famous, the trials of feminism, and her roles as a modern wife and mother.

Set to a montage of her music video clips, the 12-minute movie entitled Yours and Mine features a personal monologue that begins with the singer touching on the difficulty of fame: "I sometimes wish I could just be anonymous and walk down the street just like everyone else," Beyoncé says as the video opens. "Now that I'm famous it's really, really difficult to do very simple things. I think it's the hardest thing to give up. But my mother always taught me to be strong, never be a victim, never make excuses, never expect anyone else to provide for me things I know I can provide for myself. I have dreams. I feel like I have the power to actually make those dreams become a reality."

"When you're famous, no one looks at you as a human anymore. You become the property of the public. There's nothing real about it," she continues, before coming full circle to explain how she pushes through. "Happiness comes from you. No one else can make you happy. You make you happy. And one thing that's for sure: The love I have for music, my husband, for my child—is something that will last far beyond my life." Talk about one amazing pep talk!

Watch the video above for all of Beyoncé's insightful life wisdom on marriage, love, her body, and why it's all worth it.

