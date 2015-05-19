Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj Drop Their "Feeling Myself" Music Video

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj are just two friends hanging out doing normal friend things in their new video for their song "Feeling Myself." It's an awesome video, but to see the full version you'll need to subscribe to Tidal, Jay Z's new streaming service, which he launched in April.

Luckily, the service released a teaser for it (watch it above) and Beyoncé shared a clip from it on Facebook and Instagram. In the video, the two ladies take in some sun, dance by a truck, eat fries and burgers, float in a pool, and rock out at Coachella (they're essentially just being their fabulous selves).

Minaj also shared photos from the video shoot on her Instagram account.

#FeelingMyselfVIDEOonTIDAL http://tidal.com/#!/video/45323542 😍bey😍 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 18, 2015 at 3:08pm PDT

😍 #FeelingMyself #FeelingMyselfVIDEOonTIDAL A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 18, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

Tidal features exclusive music and videos for a monthly cost of $10 for the basic version. A high-definition version called HiGi costs $20 per month. Users reportedly have access to about 25 million tracks and 75,000 music videos.

