Betty White Likes Her Men Clean-Shaven, Finds Out She's Actually Older Than Sliced Bread

Oh, the things we learn about Betty White. We found out she prefers her men sans stubble when she was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night, as she politely scolded the host for not shaving for her. "Oh honey, you promised me you'd shave," she said, stroking his face. She also pointed at a member of Corden's band and said, "You, too."

"You don't like it?" asked a hopeful Corden.

"I like it, but my skin is always red," she said, pointing to her chin area.. Take note, Corden!

White bonded with fellow guest Miami Heat player Amar’e Stoudemire who is just a bit taller than her, standing at at 6-foot-11. Corden called them America's sweethearts. "Together at last," he said. "I somehow found myself looking up to him," said White.

RELATED: Watch "Diva" Betty White Prank Call James Corden

Later in the show, they played a game testing whether things were older than White, who turns 94 this coming weekend. Stoudemire and White were correct in that both Mickey Mouse and the NBA were invented after her birth in 1922. But when it came to the topic of sliced bread, there was a bit of a deliberation but White got it right—it didn't pop up until 1928. Still sharp as a tack.

RELATED: Betty White Is Now on Instagram

Watch White scold Corden for not shaving in the clip above and her hilarious game with Stoudemire in the video below.