Bette Midler Reminisces About Michael Jackson and Recording "We Are the World"

The one and only Bette Midler visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and the legendary entertainer chatted about, among other things, her first tour in nearly a decade, what it was like performing in Las Vegas during the economic crash, and recording "We Are the World."

RELATED: Your First Look At Latin Superstar Thalia Sodi’s Line for Macy’s

Midler, who said that appearing on "We Are the World" (which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year) was a "fascinating" experience, also turned out to be sort of a humbling one for the star. The singer/actress said that while she was originally put next to fellow icon Bruce Springsteen, once Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones showed up, she was moved near the arguably less iconic LaToya Jackson.

Still, Midler has a good sense of humor about the whole thing now, and even joked that "I'm thrilled to see that I actually met Michael Jackson" after host Jimmy Kimmel showed her an older photograph of her, Jackson, Cher, David Bowie, and Kim Wilde. When asked to recall what exactly was going on in said photo, Midler put it bluntly: "I don't have an effing clue." If her upcoming tour is even half as entertaining as her talk show appearances, fans will be in for a treat.

Watch Bette Midler and Jimmy Kimmel's candid chat by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Bette Midler's InStyle Cover!