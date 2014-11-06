Bette Midler Plays Lip Flip and Performs TLC's Waterfalls on The Tonight Show

Bette Midler stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to promote her latest album It's the Girls (a celebration of iconic girl groups) and the legendary singer/actress did what she does best: she played Lip Flip with Jimmy Fallon. (Just kidding about her number one talent, of course. Midler also sang during her visit to the show!)

The iconic entertainer, looking divine as ever, was willing to look silly for the Tonight Show segment which swaps the lips of host Jimmy Fallon with his guest, as they speak on each other's behalf. Midler played along perfectly, even having "Jimmy" sing "Baby It's You" from The Shirelles, which appears on her new album.

While her cover of The Shirelles may have looked good on Jimmy Fallon's mouth, the real treat came when Midler did her rendition of TLC's "Waterfalls," also featured on It's the Girls. Watch her performance below, and giggle along to her Lip Flip in the video at top.

