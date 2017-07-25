Betsey Johnson's Mexican Villa is Available for Your Next Girls' Trip

Jenny Berg
Jul 25, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Prepare to do some major cartwheels: Betsey Johnson's Zihuatanejo, Mexico villa is listed on Airbnb. Do you have any idea what this means? This means you—yes, you—could be lounging on this overstuffed couch with a margarita in hand, leaning back against these jewel-toned pillows that Betsey HERSELF strew.  

Hey Ho, come on down to Mexico 👒 XoX 💋💋 #BetseyVilla

A post shared by Betsey Johnson (@xobetseyjohnson) on

Can you see why we're beside ourselves? But you'd better believe that for $618 a night, you'll be getting a lot more than a cushy seating situation. Here's a little more about the site of your next girls' getaway: 

The place is dubbed "BetseyVilla," just in case you missed those bubble-gum-pink portraits of its proprietor. It has four bedrooms and can hold eight guests—and yes, we just divided $618 by eight. It's $77.25. (Not. Bad!)

There's a pool with a "lounging terrace," an outdoor kitchen with a grill, and a gym with its own steam room. And, you won't have to miss any Game of Thrones, because the place is hooked up with Netflx and cable TV.

But, honestly? With all due respect to Jon Snow, there are better ways to entertain yourself at this color-drenched palace. And if you need ideas, Betsey's spelled them out on some swag you can only get at her villa. 

Fun in the sun at Betseyvilla 😎☀️🌊 XoX 💋💋

A post shared by Betsey Johnson (@xobetseyjohnson) on

RELATED: See Inside Betsey Johnson's Posh N.Y.C. Condo

This handy towel lists "surf," "tacos," love," "laugh," and "lounge" as just a few things you can do to wile away your stay. Heaven, we tell you! Now, who's in for splitting that nightly bill—and some tacos de adobada

Show Transcript

Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico. Renting your upcoming vacation home through Airbnb? Some fo the best rentals from the hospitality's site share similarities. Here are seven features that the most desired properties have in common. Who doesn't love opening their blinds to a gorgeous ocean view. Homes that are steps away from the water are desired by many travelers. Rentals with original or unique designs are bound to stand out from the crowd. Unique home details like a chalkboard headboard or pirate inspired landscaping make folks flock to a home. Airbnb is like Tinder, a first impression means everything. That's why homes with beautiful photos attract more renters. The most wish list at homes also have a series of growing reviews. Their place doesn't only cover the home but also the helpfulness of the host. Having a host who treats the ir guest like family adds to a range of experience. Who doesn't wanna feel at home while at vocation a rental with some amenities to a five star hotel that makes for a luxurious stay. Renters who have stayed at top RB&B rentals have been given complementary bottled water, snacks and impressive outdoor accessories. Vocation is a time for people to relax and obtain much needed rest. Homes that allow renters to unplug from the stressful reality of everyday life tend to do better on the site The additions of fire pits, hammocks, decks and lush gardens help people go into full vacation mode. Happy traveling. [MUSIC] Coinage life well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!