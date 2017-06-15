Asos Just Beat Out H&M and Zara as the Most Popular Online Fashion Retailer

If you've ever wondered whether everyone else loves your favorite fashion retailer as much as you, wonder no more. Internet marketing firm SEMrush did a deep dive into online retailers' traffic data, and some of what they found might surprise you.
Their study ranked fashion e-commerce websites based on how much traffic they get globally, and according to a WWD report on the data, there's a clear winner.
Asos secured the number one spot for most website traffic for a fashion e-commerce retailer. The company has been a favorite of celebrities like Elle Fanning and Malia Obama, so it's perhaps no shock that they're a hit with online customers too.
Coming in close at number two was H&M, followed by Macy's, Zara, and Russian retailer Wildberries. Forever 21 and Gap also made it into the top 10, as did Urban Outfitters, Zappos, and India-based site Jabong.
Take a closer look at the top 25 e-comm retailers below, and see if your favorite go-to online shop made the cut.
- asos.com
- hm.com
- macys.com
- zara.com
- wildberries.ru
- forever21.com
- jabong.com
- gap.com
- urbanoutfitters.com
- zappos.com
- myntra.com
- uniqlo.com
- lamoda.ru
- victoriassecret.com
- trendyol.com
- dafiti.com.br
- boohoo.com
- zalando.de
- mango.com
- markafoni.com
- bershka.com
- next.co.uk
- laredoute.fr
- zozo.jp
- vip.com