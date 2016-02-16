Best Of the Grammys In 90 seconds

InStyle Staff
Feb 16, 2016 @ 2:44 am

Relive the Grammys in 90 seconds!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Vanessa [UNKNOWN] Elli we adore you. [UNKNOWN] Daddy's bringing home a Grammy for you good night. [MUSIC] You can't braille, na na na na na na. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Is it me you're looking for? I can see it in your eyes, [APPLAUSE] I can see it in your smile. There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit, For your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work. And you don't let those people sidetrack you. Some day when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!