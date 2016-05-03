Best Beauty Buys Winners At Work: Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

Learn how Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler works and get pro tips on how to use it!

(music) Nothing in my opinion curls and holds the curl as well as the Shu Uemura eyelash curler. The hype about this eyelash curler is true. There's just something about the handles, the way it was Created, I love the weight and how it feels in my hand. And how easy it is to use. They last forever. I've had mine in my kit for probably over ten years. I have yet to pinch anybody with it, so that's a good thing. You look down, you put it close to lash line, and then you pinch. And then I like to pinch slowly and move it up along the lashes. When you get your lashes thru, and you press Hold it for one moment and then curl up into the crease. And this gives you an awesome curl. And put mascara on afterward. You can put in on before, but that's when you start pulling out your lashes. So curl them, then put on your mascara, and your lashes will stay curled all day long. [MUSIC]

