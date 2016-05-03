Best Beauty Buys Winners At Work: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Learn about the brow pencil and get pro tips on how to use it!

[MUSIC] So here we have the Anastasia Brow Wiz pencil. A nice little lightweight genius pencil that I love. It's just a fantastic product. It does what it's supposed to do which is great, amazing Sculpted, defined brows. I love a thick brow. A healthy brow. It doesn't mean that if you're not born with that, you can't sort of fake it. There's a really big trend now going on where women are wanting to draw little natural hairs on the brows versus actually coloring in their brows. A pencil like this is really ideal for something like that. I tend to do strokes that are down to up. What it does is that it just creates a beautiful upward-looking natural brow. Once the gaps are filled in, you just go to your little spoolie and you brush your eyebrows. I go up. And I go over. And then I go down. A little bit of hairspray. On the spoolie, is an amazing trick to keep your brows in place all day long after you comb them. [MUSIC]

