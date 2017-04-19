See How to Get Bella Hadid's Gorgeous Lashes With the Best Mascara of 2017

No need to break out the falsies here. Armed with a tube of Diorshow Mascara ($29; nordstrom.com), makeup artist Daniel Martin demonstrates exactly he creates Bella Hadid's lush, feathery lashes with a few artful sweeps of the brush. "Mascara is that one thing that finishes anybody's look, so if you're going to invest in makeup, I would say mascara is definitely something you want to invest in," he tells us.

RELATED: See Every Product From Our 2017 Best Beauty Buys

The classic, blacker-than-black formula has been a staple in our Best Beauty Buys for years now, and with good reason—the volumizing and lengthening qualities can stretch even the shortest lashes to Bambi-esque levels, and it won't clump regardless of the amount you pile on. Hit play on the video above to get the step-by-step instructions in full.