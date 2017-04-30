See How NARS' Iconic Orgasm Blush Works on Every Skin Tone

NARS' Orgasm blush ($30; sephora.com) is one of those famed products that basically speaks for itself. Designed to mimic that unmistakable post-coitus glow, the powder blush is a happy medium between warm peach and petal pink, infused with the perfect amount of shimmer. It can double as a highlighter on darker skin tones, but isn't too intense for the paler end of the spectrum.

With his blush brush in hand, we asked makeup artist Vincent Oquendo to demonstrate how four different skin tones can pull off the universal color. Hit play on the video above to see each of his techniques.