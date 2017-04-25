See How to Use MAC's Spice Lip Pencil on Four Different Skin Tones

If you're familiar with MAC's lineup, chances are, the brand's Spice lip pencil ($18; nordstrom.com) was your gateway into the always-expanding range. It's been a winner in our annual Best Beauty Buys for over 10 years, and for good reason—the blendable formula spreads so easily, it can double as a lipstick, and it looks fantastic on every skin tone.

To drive the point home, we asked makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who works with Ashley Graham and Hailey Baldwin, to demonstrate how the color can work on four InStyle staffers. Hit play on the video above to see exactly how you can try out each method.