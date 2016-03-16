Ben Affleck Gets Scared by Wonder Woman on Ellen, and His Reaction Is Priceless

Turns out Batman gets scared just like the rest of us. Ben Affleck stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his upcoming blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the actor fell victim to one of the host's epic pranks.

During a conversation about whether or not Wonder Woman, who is played by co-star Gal Gadot, is his love interest in the film, someone dressed up like the superhero popped up out of a box right behind Affleck's chair. As you might expect, it scared the living daylights out of the star. "I was genuinely scared by that," he tells DeGeneres.

After calming down, DeGeneres replays his reaction to the scare, and Affleck bursts into laughter as he watches the prank back. "That was great," he says, still laughing hard.

Other than being scared by Wonder Woman, Affleck opened up about his new movie, as well as his divorce with Jennifer Garner. "We're good friends and we're doing our best and our kids are fabulous and we're working our best for them," he says.

As for taking on the role of Batman, he was excited to put on the cape in part because it was a kid-friendly movie. "I haven't done anything that my kids could see for a long time, so I thought that would be kind of cool," he says. While his daughters Violet and Seraphina are excited, it's his 4-year-old son Sam who think it's the coolest.

"My son thinks it's really cool. He came to the set. He was a little bit suspicious, too. He was like, 'Is that the real Superman?' 'Yes, he is. That's more or less about as real as it gets. That's the real Superman.' When I'd leave, he'd be like, 'Dad, are you going to the Batcave?' 'I'm like, 'Yes, I am.' Eventually he's going to be in therapy, like, 'You lied to me! There's no Batcave! He's doing Ellen,'" he continues. "He thinks I'm in the Batcave now."

Watch his conversation with Ellen below, and catch Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in theaters Friday, March 25.