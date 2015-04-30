The Bellas Sing "Cups" in the Newest Pitch Perfect 2 Trailer

Is it May 15 yet? The newest trailer for Pitch Perfect 2 is here, and if you weren't already excited to see the Bellas back in action, this clip will do the trick. In it, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, and the rest of the ladies sing an aca-awesome (and chill-inducing) version of "Cups."

"When I look back on this, I won't remember performing and competing. I'm going to remember you weirdos," Kendrick says at the beginning of the clip. Watch the sentimental scene above, and don't miss the movie when it hits theaters May 15.

