Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for the Lip Tattoo

Sure, celebrities love lion tattoos, but Bella Hadid is making a case for lip tattoos. We're not talking actual permanent ink, Dr. Woo-level tattoos, though. As the face of Dior Makeup, the supermodel, who is also leading the blunt bob revolution, teamed up with the designer beauty brand to debut the new Dior Addict Lip Tattoo collection ($30 each; nordstrom.com). Busy lady!

The product is the brainchild of Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup Peter Philips, and it's a ultra-comfortable long-wear lip tint that has a faux-tattoo effect, meaning it's transfer-proof, has a 10-hour wear, and sets within a few seconds of application.

They're available in six different shades, ranging from a nude-y pink to a cherry pink, but of all of them, Philips says Cherry #761 is the most universally flattering. "It’s an intense pink with a hint of red that looks beautiful on everyone," he said in a press release.

It also happens to be Bella Hadid's favorite. The supermodel took to the camera to test out the new product and mentioned that #761 gives her lips a natural "my lips but better" look. You can watch her tutorial in the video above.

She also used the bevelled sponge applicator to sketch her name on her arm, giving us reason to believe these little tubes might have multiple uses during festival season. The campaign also stars Jennifer Lawrence, who also gave Natural Cherry #761 a road-test in the brand's campaign images.

The stunning Jennifer Lawrence reveals another facet of the L.A. girl with the new #dioraddictliptattoo in shade Natural Cherry 761 💋 A post shared by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on May 31, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

You can get your hands on all the tubes at $30 a pop at Dior counters and online now, except Natural Coral #451, which is a Nordstrom exclusive.