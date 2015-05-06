What's It Like to Be on an InStyle Fashion Shoot? Go Behind the Scenes with Nicola Peltz 

Nicola Peltz may showcase an elegant, designer-driven wardrobe on the red carpet, but the actress was given the ‘70s cool-girl treatment for her InStyle fashion shoot. Photographed by Joachim Mueller-Ruchholtz and styled by InStyle’s fashion director Melissa Rubini, Peltz beautifully adopted spring’s most popular trend in wide-legged Derek Lam trousers, a muted Gucci top, and a cool Emilio Pucci coat with oversized buttons.

In between shots, the blonde beauty revealed her fashion icon (Rihanna!), as well as a weakness for sugar-free gum. As for her favorite part of the shoot? “Working with such amazing people. And the fashion—I love the clothes,” she said. Watch the video above to learn what advice Peltz takes from her mom, and what her pre-flight ritual is. To see the entire finished shoot, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download.

