What's It Like to Be on an InStyle Fashion Shoot? Go Behind the Scenes with Nicola Peltz 

Jonathan Borge
May 06, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

Nicola Peltz may showcase an elegant, designer-driven wardrobe on the red carpet, but the actress was given the ‘70s cool-girl treatment for her InStyle fashion shoot. Photographed by Joachim Mueller-Ruchholtz and styled by InStyle’s fashion director Melissa Rubini, Peltz beautifully adopted spring’s most popular trend in wide-legged Derek Lam trousers, a muted Gucci top, and a cool Emilio Pucci coat with oversized buttons. 

In between shots, the blonde beauty revealed her fashion icon (Rihanna!), as well as a weakness for sugar-free gum. As for her favorite part of the shoot? “Working with such amazing people. And the fashion—I love the clothes,” she said. Watch the video above to learn what advice Peltz takes from her mom, and what her pre-flight ritual is. To see the entire finished shoot, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download

Show Transcript

Hi, I'm Nicola Peltz. Welcome to my InStyle Magazine photoshoot. [MUSIC] My favorite part of the shoot was working with such amazing people and the fashion. I love the clothes. [MUSIC] My fashion icon is Rihanna. I think she takes a, a risk. And, I mean, she just wears everything with confidence and she looks so cool all the time. I got super positive feedback on the Transformers press story and I feel super lucky. Myself and [INAUDIBLE] just had the best time picking out dresses. My favorite dress I wore on the Transformers Press Tour was the white Paul McCartney I wore in Berlin that she made for me. [MUSIC] My mom's, two things she always tells me is to drink water and wear sunblock, and she has the best skin ever so I'm for sure gonna listen to her. And cuz she's my mom. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] I can not board a plane without my rose water from Whole Foods. A few things people would be surprised about me is that I grew up playing ice hockey. I have six brothers. And I like sugar-free gum. A lot. [MUSIC]

