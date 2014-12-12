Go Behind-the-Scenes at Taylor Swift's Campaign Shoot For Her New Fragrance!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 12, 2014 @ 12:17 pm

As if we didn't already want Taylor Swift to be our BFF, her fun, carefree attitude in her behind-the-scenes fragrance campaign video has us more eager than ever to join in on her girls' night baking sessions---especially if she plans to break out the killer dance moves she showcases above. For her fourth fragrance, Incredible Things, the star took inspiration from her own life, merging her own song lyrics with her love of watercolor painting to create the vanilla orchid, amber, and passion flower blend.

"If we were to kind of put symbolism to each one of the fragrances, the ones before now would have represented love, and in my mind, this one represents life," Swift says. "I really like to derive fragrance titles from my lyrics because the lyrics are kind of the basis for my life." Swift's two previous Wonderstruck scents referenced the fairytale vibe of her "Enchanted" song, but this time, Incredible Things pulls its title from the opening line of her "Blank Space" single. (Here's your excuse to queue up the video for a mini-jam session...) Take a trip to the New York City set of her campaign shoot by clicking play on the video above, and find Incredible Things for $50 at Kohl's stores nationwide now! Head over to kohls.com to find an outpost near you.

Hey, guys! Welcome to the set of the ad shoot for my newest fragrance, Incredible Things. We are on location at a studio in New York City, and collaborating on this creation has been so much fun. I hope you'll love it as much as I do, and I can't wait for you to try the new fragrance. I think one of my favorite things about this fragrance is that we wanted to go with something. Bold. If I were to, kind of put symbolism to each one of the fragrances, the ones before now would have represented love, and in my mind, this one represents life. [MUSIC] I really like to derive fragrance titles from. My lyrics because the lyrics are kind of the basis for my life. There's a lyric in the new record in a song called Blank Space that says nice to meet you, where you been, I could show you incredible things. [MUSIC] I love that, I think, the kind of images that we've used for this fragrance are based on watercolors that I've made [MUSIC] You know, gratitude, adventure, spontaneity those are all elements that I wanted to capture with the whole campaign of this fragrance. I just know I loved creating it.

