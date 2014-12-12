Go Behind-the-Scenes at Taylor Swift's Campaign Shoot For Her New Fragrance!

As if we didn't already want Taylor Swift to be our BFF, her fun, carefree attitude in her behind-the-scenes fragrance campaign video has us more eager than ever to join in on her girls' night baking sessions---especially if she plans to break out the killer dance moves she showcases above. For her fourth fragrance, Incredible Things, the star took inspiration from her own life, merging her own song lyrics with her love of watercolor painting to create the vanilla orchid, amber, and passion flower blend.

"If we were to kind of put symbolism to each one of the fragrances, the ones before now would have represented love, and in my mind, this one represents life," Swift says. "I really like to derive fragrance titles from my lyrics because the lyrics are kind of the basis for my life." Swift's two previous Wonderstruck scents referenced the fairytale vibe of her "Enchanted" song, but this time, Incredible Things pulls its title from the opening line of her "Blank Space" single. (Here's your excuse to queue up the video for a mini-jam session...) Take a trip to the New York City set of her campaign shoot by clicking play on the video above, and find Incredible Things for $50 at Kohl's stores nationwide now! Head over to kohls.com to find an outpost near you.

