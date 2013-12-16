Girls’s Zosia Mamet: “Shoshanna’s Style Is the Exact Opposite of Mine”

With her tattoos and zest for adventure, Zosia Mamet couldn’t be further from her uptight Girls's character Shoshanna Shapiro. (To wit: The interview for our January profile of the actress was conducted at a Korean-vegetarian restaurant in N.Y.C. that has a strict no-shoes policy.) She is, however, as close as a celebrity can get to someone we’d love to have as our BFF.

The daughter of actress Lindsay Crouse and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet, the 25-year-old was born with creativity in her blood. In addition to acting, Mamet also sings and writes the songs for her band, Cabin. And now, thanks to a move from L.A. to New York, she’s also getting more creative with her wardrobe. “My style was awakened when I moved,” she tells us in the January issue, on newsstands now. “There’s an unspoken invitation to style freedom in N.Y.C. I never realized how much I like to experiment, and you are welcome to do that here.”

