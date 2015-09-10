Go Behind the Scenes of Sofia Vergara's October InStyle Cover 

Sep 10, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

Sofia Vergara is a woman with a sweet tooth. Three days after her 43rd birthday on July 10, the actress was still celebrating the occasion at her photo call for the October issue of InStyle, on newsstands Sept. 18, with a deep-dish apple pie from West Hollywood bakery Sweet Lady Jane

But that wasn't the only sweet thing about the day's shoot. Drawing inspiration from Austrian-born screen siren Romy Schneider, photographer Jan Welters and his crew crafted a glam, film noir-like atmosphere at L.A.’s famed Chateau Marmont for Vergara to be as sultry as ever in looks by Altuzarra, J. Mendel, and La Perla. Her makeup was just as sexy, with artist Kayleen McAdams (Rachel McAdams’s sister) applying matte smoky eyes and deep burgundy lips to Vergara’s already flawless face.

The sassy and beautiful actress appeared on our October cover in a Jason Wu dress, accessorized with earrings by Sidney Garber, and a bracelet by Aurélie Bidermann. “The shoot today was a lot of fun,” Vergara stated. “We covered a lot of looks in a very small amount of time so that’s always very exciting to have so many changes of clothes.”

Jan Welters

On our cover in a dress by Jason Wu, earrings by Sidney Garber, and a bracelet by Aurélie Bidermann, the actress sipped jasmine tea between takes and, yes, enjoyed a few bites of said apple pie.

For more behind-the-scenes dish, watch the video above, and to read our full interview with Vergara, including scoop on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joe Manganiello and the couple’s baby plans, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download September 18.

Hi In Style I'm Sofia Vergara and where here on my cover shoot. [MUSIC] The shoot today was a lot of fun. We cover a lot of looks in a very small amount of time so that's always very exciting to have so many change of clothes and different setup [MUSIC] Well, the advice I would give my 20 year old self is that I should always wear the things that I know that look good on me. I should never try to be a victim of fashion, what everybody's wearing, because that's not what looks good on me. What looks good on me Something that is very specific that I have learned through out many, many decades of career. [MUSIC] Well my second perfume is coming out this fall which is something very exciting for me. The first one, Sophia, was very fresh and with tones of like roses, Columbian orchids. And this one's gonna be a little bit more special, I think. It's a little bit sexier, and I think it's going to be perfect for those girls that want something a little bit more intense for the fall. [MUSIC]

