Go Behind the Scenes of Sofia Vergara's October InStyle Cover 

Sofia Vergara is a woman with a sweet tooth. Three days after her 43rd birthday on July 10, the actress was still celebrating the occasion at her photo call for the October issue of InStyle, on newsstands Sept. 18, with a deep-dish apple pie from West Hollywood bakery Sweet Lady Jane.

But that wasn't the only sweet thing about the day's shoot. Drawing inspiration from Austrian-born screen siren Romy Schneider, photographer Jan Welters and his crew crafted a glam, film noir-like atmosphere at L.A.’s famed Chateau Marmont for Vergara to be as sultry as ever in looks by Altuzarra, J. Mendel, and La Perla. Her makeup was just as sexy, with artist Kayleen McAdams (Rachel McAdams’s sister) applying matte smoky eyes and deep burgundy lips to Vergara’s already flawless face.

The sassy and beautiful actress appeared on our October cover in a Jason Wu dress, accessorized with earrings by Sidney Garber, and a bracelet by Aurélie Bidermann. “The shoot today was a lot of fun,” Vergara stated. “We covered a lot of looks in a very small amount of time so that’s always very exciting to have so many changes of clothes.” Jan Welters

On our cover in a dress by Jason Wu, earrings by Sidney Garber, and a bracelet by Aurélie Bidermann, the actress sipped jasmine tea between takes and, yes, enjoyed a few bites of said apple pie. “The shoot today was a lot of fun,” Vergara says in the video above. “We covered a lot of looks in a very small amount of time so that’s always very exciting to have so many changes of clothes.”

For more behind-the-scenes dish, watch the video above, and to read our full interview with Vergara, including scoop on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joe Manganiello and the couple’s baby plans, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download September 18.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Sofia Vergara