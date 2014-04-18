Queen Latifah Reveals When She Feels Sexiest in This Behind-the-Scenes Video From InStyle's May Issue

She's got style, sass and a love for making people laugh. In the May issue of InStyle (on newsstands today, April 18), Queen Latifah talks about the trials and tribulations of getting beautified ("Glamour is exhausting," she says with a wink), her many jobs (she's a talk show host, a movie star, a Cover Girl spokesperson, a clothing designer and much, much more), and how she possibly has the energy to keep up with it all.

Latifah, who arrived at our photo shoot after a grueling week of work, should have been exhausted, but after sitting back in the hair and makeup chair and drifting in and out of a nap, she woke up energized and ready to have a blast on set. "The clothes were great, the shoes were great, photographer was great, lighting was great, the music was cool. So, it was just time to go," Latifah says in this behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. "[It was] time to turn it on and have fun. Which is, to me, it always translates well in the camera when you're having a good time." When does she feel sexiest? Watch the clip to find out!

Pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download April 18.