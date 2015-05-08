Go Behind the Scenes with Mindy Kaling at Her June InStyle Cover Shoot 

Mindy Kaling has had quite the week. Not only was she overwhelmed by the support from fans over the cancellation of her show, The Mindy Project, but it also was revealed that she is InStyle’s June cover girl, marking the first time an Indian-American has appeared on our cover.

And what a cover it is. Kaling looks radiant in a dress by Michael Kors, Ippolita earrings, and rings by Pomellato. (In fact, she loved the dress so much she said she wanted to wear it to pal Allison Williams’s upcoming wedding.) Photographed by Bjarne Jonasson on the tranquil shores of Malibu, the 35-year-old sipped on green juice with ginger and lemon in between takes. “Mindy felt like she was on vacation,” says InStyle’s creative director Rina Stone. “She loved the effortless fashion—a change from her usual approach.”

Bjarne Jonasson

That approach, which she details in the video above, includes the occasional splurge. “After Season 1 of The Mindy Project, I bought myself a men’s Rolex,” Kaling says, “just because it made me feel a little gangster.”

To see the full feature on Kaling, where she opens up about being a #girlboss, the pitfalls of being a role model, and why she prefers to pay retail, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download May 15.

