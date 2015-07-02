Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video of Eva Longoria's InStyle Cover Shoot

InStyle Staff
Jul 02, 2015 @ 7:00 pm

Inside the August issue of InStyle, on newsstands July 10, cover girl Eva Longoria shows off her serious side, talking politics, charity, and the challenges (and thrills) of producing (she’s been behind the scenes of Lifetime’s Devious Maids, shorts for ESPN, and now Hot & Bothered, a show she also stars in that’s coming to NBC next year).

But at our cover shoot at a private estate and beach in Oyster Bay, N.Y., the 40-year-old multi hyphenate shed her self-professed “control freak” tendencies and got a little playful. A fan of mid-‘80s tunes, the star rocked out (and sang along) to tracks like “Your Love” by The Outfield and Blondie’s “The Tide Is High” while letting her petite-yet-curvy frame do the work in looks by Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, and Burberry, as seen on our cover. Though she’s “not usually an accessories girl,” she fell in love with the chunky gold necklaces by Aurélie and Stella McCartney on set, as well as a plushy pullover by Nili Lotan. “Today was a little cold and clammy,” she says in the video above. "My favorite look is this sweater because it's the warmest!" 

Still, Longoria’s #girlboss persona prevailed when, after spotting a backgammon board inside the house, she challenged boyfriend José Antonio Bastón to a round—and won.

For more from our conversation with Longoria, where she talks more about the domestic bliss she’s found with Bastón, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download July 10.

Show Transcript

Hi Instyle.com I'm Eva Longoria. Welcome to my Instyle covershoot. [MUSIC] This is my third cover for InStyle so very excited about it. InStyle was one of the first big covers I got back in the day and so it's nice to be on set again. [MUSIC] today was a little cold and clammy. We are in Long Island, shooting on the beach, shooting some stuff going into fall. So there is great, big sweaters. All of these great, plush, warm looks But still sexy, and a little breezy, cuz summer's ending. So it's a really fun, creative look today. My favorite look is the sweater, because it's the warmest. [LAUGH] So as you can see, I have not taken out Ha, ha. I've just recently gotten an Instagram, and I've been doing videos so that's been a lot of fun. I like doing fun videos it gives you kind of more of a context of where you are, what your doing. So that one's kind of my new fave right now. I follow a lot of beauty blogs. I like makeup, L'Oreal being the main one, of course. Huda Beauty was one. What's another one? Oh, Daddy Issues, that's what it's called, Daddy Issues. And she's this really clever writer and she's so funny. I find that Instagram very entertaining. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

