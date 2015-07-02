Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video of Eva Longoria's InStyle Cover Shoot

Inside the August issue of InStyle, on newsstands July 10, cover girl Eva Longoria shows off her serious side, talking politics, charity, and the challenges (and thrills) of producing (she’s been behind the scenes of Lifetime’s Devious Maids, shorts for ESPN, and now Hot & Bothered, a show she also stars in that’s coming to NBC next year).

But at our cover shoot at a private estate and beach in Oyster Bay, N.Y., the 40-year-old multi hyphenate shed her self-professed “control freak” tendencies and got a little playful. A fan of mid-‘80s tunes, the star rocked out (and sang along) to tracks like “Your Love” by The Outfield and Blondie’s “The Tide Is High” while letting her petite-yet-curvy frame do the work in looks by Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, and Burberry, as seen on our cover. Though she’s “not usually an accessories girl,” she fell in love with the chunky gold necklaces by Aurélie and Stella McCartney on set, as well as a plushy pullover by Nili Lotan. “Today was a little cold and clammy,” she says in the video above. "My favorite look is this sweater because it's the warmest!"

RELATED: Eva Longoria Heats Up Miami in a Neon Orange Bikini

Giampaolo Sgura

Still, Longoria’s #girlboss persona prevailed when, after spotting a backgammon board inside the house, she challenged boyfriend José Antonio Bastón to a round—and won.

For more from our conversation with Longoria, where she talks more about the domestic bliss she’s found with Bastón, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download July 10.

RELATED: Eva Longoria's Favorite Place to Shop? Victoria Beckham's Closet