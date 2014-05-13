Aloha! Go Behind the Scenes at Our Tropical June Cover Shoot with Shailene Woodley

In the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download May 16, cover girl Shailene Woodley tells us what makes her laugh. "My friends, always," Woodley says. "And I can't get enough of stupid sex jokes. It's why [Divergent co-star] Theo James and I get along so well." The actress showed off her signature grin on the set of her cover shoot at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, where she arrived in an Alternative hoodie, ripped Citizens of Humanity jeans, and eco-friendly Beatrice Valenzuela slip-ons ($210; beatricevalenzuela.com). Woodley's compassionate and easygoing nature was ever-present: She greeted everyone on set with a huge hug.

While at the shoot, the nature-loving actress donned a range of floral looks by designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Mary Katrantzou, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Christopher Kane, and more, taking it up a notch from her everyday casual style. "I always used to roll my eyes at high fashion," she tells our cover story writer Sara Vilkomerson, "But I have a new appreciation of it as an art form."

The actress, who shed her locks for the upcoming film The Fault in Our Stars (a must-see), got a mini hair makeover for the occasion. Hairstylist Andy Lecompte added extensions to the star's chic crop to give it an edgier feel, which paired well with the cabana setting and sweet springtime prints. Woodley was game for whatever we dreamed up on set since she enjoys experimenting with her look both on the red carpet and on film as long as she stays true to who she is. Her best piece of advice when it comes to getting dressed? "Be comfortable ... It's important to be yourself."

Watch our exclusive video above to go behind the scenes of Woodley's cover shoot. You can get a sneak peek at how the flower-bedecked surf shack set came together, hear more about her favorite pieces she wore during the shoot (a "rad" pair of Chloe pants), and get styling tips straight from the star.

For Shailene Woodley's full feature, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download May 16.

