Zoë Saldana Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her InStyle Cover Shoot

There's no question that new mom Zoë Saldana looks incredible on InStyle's July cover, but in a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with Paul Maffi at Malibu's Villa de Leon, the actress reveals that she's feeling great, too.

"My favorite part of the day, I think, is just trying on the clothes," she says in the video above. "It's my first day back to work at a photoshoot since having my boys [Saldana gave birth to twins Cy and Bowie in November 2014] so I was feeling a little vulnerable, but as soon as I saw all the clothes I just felt so much better."

RELATED: New Mom Zoë Saldana Glows in Dolce & Gabbana on InStyle's July Cover

The gorgeous 36-year-old star also discusses being a positive role model for other women: "It feels really good that I can impact women in a positive way," she says. "I love what I do as an artist, but to me it's very important that I leave a mark, that I leave something substantial for women to sort of hold onto and be able to use."

For more of our cover girl—including Saldana's simple skincare tricks and a sneak peek at her shoot—watch the video above.

To see the full feature on Saldana, where she opens up about her new roles as a wife, mother, star of Infinitely Polar Bear, and more, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 12.

PHOTOS: Relive Zoë Saldana's Most Memorable Maternity Style Looks