Zoë Saldana Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her InStyle Cover Shoot

Kelsey Glein
Jun 09, 2015 @ 5:45 am

There's no question that new mom Zoë Saldana looks incredible on InStyle's July cover, but in a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with Paul Maffi at Malibu's Villa de Leon, the actress reveals that she's feeling great, too.

"My favorite part of the day, I think, is just trying on the clothes," she says in the video above. "It's my first day back to work at a photoshoot since having my boys [Saldana gave birth to twins Cy and Bowie in November 2014] so I was feeling a little vulnerable, but as soon as I saw all the clothes I just felt so much better."

The gorgeous 36-year-old star also discusses being a positive role model for other women: "It feels really good that I can impact women in a positive way," she says. "I love what I do as an artist, but to me it's very important that I leave a mark, that I leave something substantial for women to sort of hold onto and be able to use."

For more of our cover girl—including Saldana's simple skincare tricks and a sneak peek at her shoot—watch the video above.

To see the full feature on Saldana, where she opens up about her new roles as a wife, mother, star of Infinitely Polar Bear, and more, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 12.

Hi. I'm Zoe Saldana, and welcome to my In-Style photo shoot. [NOISE] That was like super loud, right? [LAUGH] [MUSIC] My favorite part of the day, I think, is just trying on the clothes. It's my first day back to work at a photo shoot since I've had my boys. So, I was feeling a little vulnerable but as soon as I saw all the clothes, I just felt so much better. I'm like, oh, I've missed this so much. It felt great. [MUSIC] So my skin care tricks. I am a firm believer of water, so sometimes less is more. We can overwhelm our skin and our body with too much of anything. So sometimes when you start to just wash your face and you go to bed with nothing on. But I'm getting older so I I'm gonna have to get creative as well. Sunblock is the biggest trick ever. The biggest secret, the must, sunblock. It feels really good that I can impact women in a positive way. I love what I do as an artist but [MUSIC] To me it's very important that I leave a mark. That I leave something substantial for women to sort of hold on to, and be able to use. So, when I get that feedback, whatever it is that I may feel at that time, if I'm feeling lost or whatever, I just feel really found. And I feel like whatever it is, just keep doing You're doing in peace full you know. [MUSIC]

