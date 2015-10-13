Go Behind the Scenes of Drew Barrymore's November Cover for InStyle 

InStyle’s November issue is filled to the brim with new, must-try beauty tips, innovative fashion ideas, and a tightly edited compilation of our “50 Best Dressed" stars. But while every page inside is special, we’re unafraid to admit that we’re particularly head over heels with the month’s cover star, mother, and multi-talented businesswoman: Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore is as famous as Hollywood stars come; however, as we learned during her cover shoot with photographer Jan Welters, the gorgeous actress is unsurprisingly down to earth. “Getting dressed in the morning is a totally victory—that’s how I define my style,” the 40-year-old says in the above video. “Lately I’ve been wearing sweats with a kimono and Chris [Miller, co-president of her Flower Films and Flower Beauty company] was kind enough to tell me that I looked nuts the other day, but I thought it was really stylish.”

As InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini accentuated Barrymore's natural beauty with modern designs from Stella McCartney and Valentino, the star explains where she draws influence from before hitting the red carpet. “Sometimes makeup and hair really inspires me,” she says. “I try to find something that’s more in keeping with a look that would make me excited to be a part of it.” And though she’s always flawless in our eyes, Barrymore also reveals why she regrets a certain unforgettable red carpet ensemble.

So what advice does the cover girl have for dressing up each day? “In real life, wear something that makes you feel perfectly confident,” she suggests. “You just do a little makeup, put on a little top and God forbid some red lipstick and some heels and you strut all of a sudden that you didn’t have five minutes before.”

Watch the video above for more from Barrymore, and to see her full feature, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Oct. 16.