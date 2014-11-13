Go Behind the Scenes of Ariana Grande's Cover Shoot, Where She Reveals Her Skincare Secrets

Ariana Grande may be a mega pop sensation, but in a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot for the December issue of InStyle (on newsstands Friday, Nov. 14), the singer reveals just how normal the items she totes around in her purse are, whether she's on tour or at a photoshoot.

So, what's in the 21-year-old's chic bag? Aside from the essentials—which include her wallet, lip balm, books, and "a pair of glasses or two because I can't see anything,"—Grande says she fills her purse with perfumes.

"I'm a fragrance girl," Grande reveals in the video above. "I love perfumes, body sprays; I love lotions that smell really good. I sort of, like, collect perfumes and everything, so its hard for me to pinpoint my favorite ones, but I think my top are Flowerbomb, the Trish McEvoy Sexy No. 9 -- I love that, the blackberry and vanilla one -- there's a Givenchy one that I love, I think its called Hot Couture. I love the Victoria's Secret body sprays, I think they smell really sweet and delicious."

While luscious scents may be her favorite beauty buy, she also takes great care to keep her famous face glowing. "I use Dr. Lancer's products. He's a dermatologist in L.A. and his products are really, really great," she says. "They make your skin so soft and so clean, and I use it every morning and every night. I try not to fall asleep with my makeup on ever, but I fail all the time, I think everybody does."

Watch the behind-the-scenes video above to find out Grande's favorite look from her cover shoot, and to read the full interview with the star, where she talks fame, fashion, and all those rumors, pick up the December issue of InStyle, on newsstands and available for digital download Nov. 14.

