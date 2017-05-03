Go Behind-the-Scenes at Karlie Kloss's Superhuman InStyle Cover Shoot

With one look at Karlie Kloss’s portfolio, it seems like she’s managed to do it all. Between her modeling gigs, her Kode with Klossy initiative, and her feminist studies at NYU, InStyle’s June cover star multiple gigs with ease, which is why we had her show off her inner superhero for our latest issue.

In the video at top, we take you behind the scenes at the shoot in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in N.Y.C., where Kloss battles flames and scales walls, all in the name of fashion. Anyone who can climb walls in flowing gowns and stilettos must be superhuman indeed.

Alexandre Vauthier Swarovski crystal–embellished bustier dress. Marc Deloche silver earrings and cuffs. Photographed by Carter Smith.

Watch the clip for a look at the making of the issue. For more from Karlie Kloss, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on May 12.