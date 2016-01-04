Jennifer Lopez on How Her Bronx Upbringing Influences Her Style

Whether she's turning heads in a much talked-about custom Atelier Versace gown at the 2015 Met Gala or surprising fans with a demure look by Valentino Couture at last year's Tony Awards, Jennifer Lopez's red carpet style has one mainstay: "I really like Old Hollywood glamor [done] in a modern way," she shares in the above video, taken during the shoot for her February cover of InStyle.

Greg Kadel

That's no surprise if you've seen all of her head-turning looks from this past year, which also include her dramatic entrance in a caped Zuhair Murad design at the 2015 Golden Globes, as well as her 10 epic outfit changes during November's American Music Awards. In fact, it's that modern twist on timeless glamor that helped Lopez land at No. 5 on our first-ever list of Hollywood's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

Inside the issue, on newsstands Jan. 8, the 46-year-old looks stunningly sexy (naturally) in a cut-out black silk gauze dress by Fendi, a white silk crépe kimono top by Narciso Rodriguez, and a black merino wool sweater and linen skirt by Altuzarra. Turns out the styling by InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini was right on point with the star's own sartorial sensibilities. "I've always been a fan of monochromatic," she says. "I don't know why. It's either head-to-toe black, head-to-toe-white, head-to-toe beige ... I really gravitate toward softer colors."

But that doesn't mean she's lost that "Jenny from the Block" edge that made her famous. "I would describe my off-duty style as more of a mix of how I grew up in the Bronx," she says. "Sneakers, sweatpants, and hoops, and things like that. A more casual style."

For more about Lopez's fashion choices, watch the video above, and to read all about how she balances her hectic schedule of filming for TV, prepping for her upcoming Vegas residency, and being a doting mom to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (plus where she sees romance fitting into it all), pick up the February issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Jan. 8.